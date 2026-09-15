Coutinho Joins Neymar At Santos After Vasco Exit

Philippe Coutinho has joined Santos until the end of the season, reuniting with close friend and Brazil team-mate Neymar at club level for the first time.

Coutinho, 34, became a free agent after leaving Vasco da Gama in February, bringing an end to his second spell at his boyhood club. Santos confirmed his arrival on Monday and handed him the number 11 shirt.

Coutinho initially returned to Vasco on loan from Aston Villa in July 2024 before making the move permanent. He made 81 appearances for the club but left in February after struggling with severe mental exhaustion and hostility from supporters.

Speaking at his Santos presentation, Coutinho defended his decision to leave Vasco and revealed that he made significant financial sacrifices to return to the club he has always regarded as home.

He said, “I’ve never spoken about this, and this is the only time I will. I also still had a year left on my contract with Aston Villa. In order for me to join Vasco, I always made it clear to everyone who works with me: Vasco wouldn’t spend a single cent on my transfer. That was my priority.”

Coutinho said he gave up a year’s salary and money owed to him by Aston Villa to complete his return to Vasco, insisting that his decision was driven by his affection for the club.

He also revealed the emotional impact of losing the Copa do Brasil final and subsequent abuse from supporters at the Estádio São Januário.

“Several difficult things were going on, and then I had to make the hardest decision of my life, which was to prioritise my health,” he said. “I had simply reached my limit, and in that state, I wouldn’t have been able to contribute anything.”

Santos welcomed Coutinho with images showing him and Neymar as teenagers alongside a recreation of their old pose. A video also showed Neymar embracing him in the dressing room, with Coutinho saying: “If it’s a dream, I don’t want to wake up”.

Coutinho began his career at Vasco before playing for Inter Milan, Liverpool, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Aston Villa and Al-Duhail. He scored 54 goals in 201 appearances for Liverpool before joining Barcelona for £142 million in 2018.