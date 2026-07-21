Vinicius Jr Gets New Look After Undergoing Cosmetic Chin Procedure

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr has undergone a cosmetic chin harmonisation procedure after Brazil’s disappointing exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Brazil international reportedly had the treatment at a specialist clinic in Goiânia, Brazil, before beginning his post-season holiday in Europe with girlfriend Virginia Fonseca.

According to Mundo Deportivo, citing Brazilian reports, the 26-year-old opted for the non-invasive facial harmonisation procedure to achieve a more defined jawline.

The treatment uses dermal fillers to enhance facial balance and contour and does not involve bone surgery.

Vinicius’ visit to the clinic was confirmed after dermatologist Dr Alessandro Alarcão posted a photo with the Real Madrid forward on Instagram.

The doctor wrote: “It was a great pleasure to host Vinicius at Lumini Privilège. In addition to being one of the most talented players in world football, he is also a simple, educated, and infectious person.”

The procedure came shortly after Brazil’s World Cup campaign ended in disappointment. Carlo Ancelotti’s side were knocked out in the Round of 16 after a 2-1 defeat to Norway, extending the nation’s wait for a sixth World Cup title.

Despite Brazil’s early exit, Vinicius enjoyed an impressive tournament, scoring four goals and providing one assist before heading off for his summer break.

Reports also claimed the cosmetic procedure coincided with his reconciliation with influencer Virginia Fonseca after the pair briefly separated before the World Cup.

Vinicius is expected to return to Real Madrid in the coming weeks as preparations begin for the new season.