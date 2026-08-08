Joao Pedro Fires Chelsea To Win Over AC Milan As Alonso’s Side Bounce Back

Chelsea responded to consecutive pre-season defeats with a commanding 3-0 win over AC Milan in Jakarta on Saturday, with Joao Pedro scoring twice to give new manager Xabi Alonso a welcome boost.

The Blues had lost their previous friendlies against Tottenham and Juventus, but looked a different side against Milan as they controlled the game and exposed the Italian club’s defensive weaknesses.

Pedro broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time after missing two earlier clear chances. The Brazil forward rose six yards from goal to head an in-swinging corner beyond Lorenzo Torriani.

He doubled Chelsea’s lead seconds after the restart.

Pedro Neto’s curling cross found the forward at the far post and Pedro forced the ball past the Milan goalkeeper to put Chelsea firmly in control.

Moises Caicedo then added a third four minutes later with an outstanding finish. A half-cleared corner fell to the Chelsea captain on the edge of the area and Caicedo struck a volley with the outside of his right boot into the far corner.

Milan, coached by former Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim, struggled to respond as Chelsea continued to create openings.

Geovany Quenda and Nicolas Jackson both hit the woodwork as Chelsea threatened to extend their advantage before the final whistle.

The victory gives Alonso’s side some momentum heading into their final pre-season fixture against Malaysian champions Johor Darul Ta’zim on Sunday.

Chelsea will begin their 2026-27 Premier League campaign against Fulham on 24 August.