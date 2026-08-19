Chelsea Hand João Pedro New Contract Until 2032

Chelsea have secured João Pedro’s future with a new contract that will keep the Brazilian forward at Stamford Bridge until June 2032.

João Pedro, 24, has signed improved terms after Chelsea completed the necessary paperwork for the agreement. The contract also includes an option that could extend his stay beyond 2032.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the development in a post on 𝕏 on Wednesday, August 19.

“João Pedro puts pen to paper and signs new Chelsea deal until June 2032, documents approved. The Brazilian stays and gets a salary rise while new contract also includes an option to extend beyond 2032,” Romano said.

João Pedro welcomed the new deal and said he wants to remain part of Chelsea’s long-term plans.

“I’m very happy to continue my journey with Chelsea. This is a club with huge ambitions, and I want to be part of what we are building here. I feel at home, and I’m excited about the future,” he said.

Naija News reports that João Pedro joined Chelsea from Brighton in 2025 and quickly became an important figure in the club’s attack.

He scored 20 goals last season and added seven more during pre-season, including a brace in Chelsea’s 3-1 win over Real Sociedad.

Chelsea already had João Pedro under a long-term contract, but the club moved to improve his salary rather than wait until his existing deal approached its final years.

Chelsea face greater uncertainty over some of their other forwards. Nicolas Jackson continues to attract interest, while Liam Delap could leave if the right offer arrives. Emmanuel Emegha, meanwhile, will remain with the first-team squad.