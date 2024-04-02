“We Just Need To Let The Process Develop”, Todd Boehly Tells Chelsea Fans

Advertisement

Chelsea co-owner, Todd Boehly has urged the club’s fans to be patient with the Stamford Bridge-based side amid poor run of games.

Since Todd Boehly and his consortium took over the running of the club ahead of the 2022-2023 season, the club has been a complete shadow of its former self.

Under the ownership of Roman Abramovich, Chelsea were known for signing big-name players with a lot of experience. But under Todd Boehly and his consortium, the club often go for players with little or no experience.

The interesting thing about the club’s current style of recruitment is that most of the youngsters they have signed cost the owners tons of millions. They have reportedly spent over €1 billion in signing new players in the last two seasons.

Despite that, the club finished mid-table last season and they are on the verge of doing the same this season under the tutelage of coach Mauricio Porchetino.

Hence, some of the club’s fans have been booing the club’s owners, manager, and even some of the players.

“We just need to let the process develop and give our squad the time to go from being unbelievable individual players with great skills to fold into a team”, Todd Boehly told Forbes.

“We just have to continue to stay the course.”

The American businessman added, “The good news is people care so much. And the bad news is people care so much!

“That leads to times when they’re frustrated with the team and the owners…

“I get that, but we just have to continue to stay the course.”