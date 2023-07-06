Cesar Azpilicueta Says Goodbye To Chelsea As He Joins Atletico Madrid

Chelsea’s legendary captain, Cesar Azpilicueta has said goodbye to the club in tears after 11 successful years at the Premier League club.

Azpilicueta, 33, who won two Premier League titles and became Chelsea’s second captain to lift the UEFA Champions League, is departing the club for Spanish club, Atletico Madrid this summer.

Azpilicueta’s contract with Chelsea has one year left but the West London club permitted him to leave on a free transfer.

In a social media video posted by the club, a tearful Cesar Azpilicueta said: “I feel I gave everything. I love it.

“I think it would be pretty obvious to pick the highest moment of my career when we won the Champions League in Porto. It was my first trophy as captain.

“Chelsea is my home, it always will be and hopefully I can come back in a different role.”

Azpilicueta began his professional career with Osasuna. He subsequently spent two years with Marseille before completing a £6.5 million switch to Chelsea in August 2012.

In 2019, he took over as captain from Gary Cahill. For the West London club, the full-back scored 17 goals in 508 games.

Azpilicueta has won Fifa Club World Cup, the Uefa Super Cup, the Champions League, the FA Cup, the League Cup, and the Premier League at Chelsea. He has also appeared in 13 cup finals, which is a club record.

He has been steadfast throughout a challenging ten years at Stamford Bridge that have seen 10 different managers come and go as well as a change in ownership. He has gained 44 caps for Spain.