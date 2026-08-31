Football: Top Moves That Could Still Happen Before 2026 Summer Transfer Window Ends

The 2026 summer transfer window is entering its final hours, but several Premier League clubs still have major deals to complete before the market closes at 11 p.m. (WAT) on Tuesday, September 1.

The window opened on June 15 and has already produced a series of big-money moves. However, several high-profile players remain at the centre of late negotiations, with clubs racing against the clock to strengthen their squads.

Julian Alvarez, Enzo Fernandez, Cody Gakpo, Jack Grealish and Ismaila Sarr are among the names who could still move before the deadline.

Some deals could also trigger others, particularly if clubs complete sales before bringing in replacements.

Below are the major moves to watch before the transfer window closes:

Julián Álvarez to Arsenal or Barcelona

Julián Álvarez’s future at Atlético Madrid remains one of the biggest stories heading into deadline day.

The Argentina striker wants to leave Atletico, but the Spanish club have made it clear they do not want to sell him to Barcelona. They would, however, be willing to negotiate with Arsenal.

The Gunners have held a long-standing transfer interest in Alvarez and are closely monitoring the situation. Atletico value the 26-year-old at around €150 million.

The uncertainty surrounding Alvarez increased after he missed several training sessions and did not travel for Atletico’s match against Sevilla on Saturday.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone said Alvarez was not well enough to play, while also attempting to ease concerns over his future.

Simeone said he would “do everything” he could to make Alvarez feel important when the striker returns to training.

Arsenal could now make a late push for one of the most sought-after forwards available before the transfer window closes.

Barcelona remain interested, but Atletico’s reluctance to sell to the Catalan club makes Arsenal the more realistic destination.

Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City

Enzo Fernandez’s future at Chelsea has also become uncertain after the midfielder missed Sunday’s Premier League victory over Brighton.

Manchester City are interested in the Argentina international and could make a major offer before the deadline.

Fernandez previously worked with City manager Enzo Maresca at Chelsea, while City’s need for midfield reinforcements has increased following the departures of Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Nico Gonzalez and Tijjani Reijnders.

Any deal would represent a huge investment and could become a club-record transfer, surpassing the £116m City paid for Elliot Anderson earlier this summer.

Chelsea would have a difficult decision to make if City present a serious offer, particularly with little time remaining to find a replacement.

Lamine Camara to Chelsea

A Fernandez departure could immediately lead Chelsea towards another midfielder.

Monaco’s Lamine Camara is one possible option, with the Senegal international viewed as a potential replacement for Fernandez should the Argentine leave Stamford Bridge.

Camara has already won 49 caps for Senegal and fits Chelsea’s preference for recruiting young players.

His arrival would also add to what has already been a remarkable summer of activity at Chelsea.

The Blues could make it their 13th incoming deal of the window, while more than 30 players have been involved in departures as the club continues to reshape their squad.

Mykhailo Mudryk is seeking a loan move, while there is still uncertainty over Pedro Neto and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Dario Essugo, Deivid Washington and Shim Mheuka are also among those who could leave before the deadline.

Cody Gakpo to Manchester City or Tottenham

Manchester City have opened talks with Liverpool over a possible move for Cody Gakpo.

The Netherlands international is understood to be open to joining City, who are prepared to offer a package worth around £85m.

Gakpo reportedly prefers a move to the Etihad, but Liverpool are not prepared to sanction his departure unless they can bring in another attacking player in addition to Bradley Barcola.

Tottenham are also interested in the forward, giving Liverpool another decision to make as the deadline approaches.

The Reds must now weigh up the financial benefit of selling Gakpo against the difficulty of finding a suitable replacement at such short notice.

Ismaila Sarr to Liverpool

Liverpool have also turned their attention to Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr.

The Reds initially targeted Yankuba Minteh but saw two bids rejected by Brighton. The Seagulls want more than the £60m Liverpool have offered.

Liverpool subsequently enquired about Sarr, although Palace rejected their initial approach.

The Senegal international has scored 23 goals in 81 appearances for his country and can operate on the right side of the attack.

That makes him a similar profile to Minteh and a potential alternative if Liverpool fail to reach an agreement with Brighton.

However, Liverpool’s pursuit of Sarr could also depend on what happens with Gakpo.

Richarlison to Everton and Ndiaye to Tottenham

Everton and Tottenham could complete two deals involving their attacking players before the deadline.

Tottenham are in advanced talks to sign Iliman Ndiaye from Everton, with much of the agreement between the two clubs already in place.

The move is not yet certain, however, with Manchester City also showing interest in the 26-year-old.

Everton are prepared to sell Ndiaye after he rejected several contract offers and held talks with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal earlier this summer.

At the same time, Everton have agreed terms in principle to bring Richarlison back from Tottenham.

The Brazil international is entering the final year of his Spurs contract and has told head coach Roberto De Zerbi “too many times that he wants to leave”.

A return to Everton would take Richarlison back to the club where he previously established himself as a Premier League star.

Jack Grealish to Everton

Everton are increasingly confident of bringing Jack Grealish back from Manchester City on loan.

Grealish spent last season at Everton and made a strong impression, scoring twice and providing six assists in 20 appearances.

The England international has prioritised a return to Goodison Park despite interest from Aston Villa.

Villa remain keen on their former academy player, but Grealish currently prefers another spell at Everton.

The main obstacle is agreeing on the structure of the deal, particularly with Grealish entering the final year of his Manchester City contract.

Everton will therefore need to reach an agreement with City quickly if they want to complete the move before the deadline.

Matias Fernandez-Pardo to Newcastle

Newcastle United could make one final push to sign Lille forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

Manager Matthias Jaissle indicated shortly after the unveiling of Nico Gonzalez that he wanted Newcastle to continue working on further deals before the window closes.

Fernandez-Pardo has been on Newcastle’s radar for some time because of his creativity and ability to play in several attacking positions.

The 21-year-old also fits the club’s recruitment strategy, which has focused heavily on young players with potential for further development.

A deal would be difficult to complete so late in the window, but Lille’s handling of the player has increased speculation.

Manager Davide Ancelotti left Fernandez-Pardo out of Lille’s squad for their weekend match against Paris Saint-Germain and has also decided to exclude him from training until the transfer window closes.

That does not guarantee a transfer, but Newcastle will be encouraged by the situation as they assess whether they can complete a deal.

Joshua Zirkzee to Juventus

Joshua Zirkzee could also leave Manchester United before the deadline, although his next destination depends on developments elsewhere.

Fiorentina previously wanted to sign the Netherlands forward on loan with an option to buy.

United, however, would prefer either a permanent transfer or a loan containing an obligation to buy. The two clubs could not reach an agreement, prompting Fiorentina to look elsewhere.

Juventus remain interested in Zirkzee, but their move depends on Jonathan David leaving the club for Atletico Madrid.

If Zirkzee departs, Manchester United could then look to strengthen their squad with another forward or a left-back.

The club could initially pursue another loan deal rather than make a major permanent signing.