Uber Quits Nigeria After 12 Years

Global ride-hailing company, Uber, has announced the shutdown of its operations in Nigeria, bringing an end to a 12-year presence in the country.

Naija News reports that the company said its services would cease in Nigeria from September 2, 2026, following a review of its business operations.

Uber disclosed the decision in a statement issued on Wednesday, describing its departure from the Nigerian market as a difficult one.

The company said, “We are writing to share some difficult news. After a thorough review of our business, we have made the tough decision to wind down our operations in Nigeria, effective 2 September 2026.”

Nigeria became one of the company’s early African markets when the service was introduced in Lagos, connecting passengers with independent drivers through its mobile application.

Reflecting on its years in the country, the company thanked customers who had relied on its platform for transportation.

“Since we first launched in Lagos in 2014, it has been an absolute privilege to be a part of your daily life connecting you with independent transportation providers,” the statement read.

Uber said its platform had been used for different transportation needs, including commuting to work, visiting family and friends and moving around cities.

“Whether it was a morning commute, a ride to see loved ones, or exploring the city, thank you for trusting the platform to connect you to a driver to get you there safely,” it added.

Uber acknowledged that the sudden termination of its services could affect customers who regularly use the platform.

“We know this may cause disruption to your routine, and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience,” the company said.

Despite ending ride-hailing operations on September 2, Uber said customers would continue to have access to its support services for a limited period.

According to the company, its help centre will remain available until September 23 to resolve outstanding account-related complaints and enquiries.

“Thank you for welcoming us into your city,” Uber added.