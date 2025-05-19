Video: Police Arrest Officer For Assaulting Uber Driver

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a police officer, Obic Modestus, who was filmed assaulting an e-hailing driver.

The video of Inspector Modestus went viral on Monday morning across social media, including 𝕏.

Nigerians, commenting on the video, decried that men of the Nigeria Police Force have yet to learn how to relate with citizens professionally, despite the October 2020 protest against police brutality.

Nigerian activist, Nollywood actor and comedy skit maker, Debo Adedayo, known as Mr Macaroni, condemned the action of the police officer in his reaction to the video.

“Nobody should be treated like this!!! Just look at this barbarism!!! Will you people ever change??? Nigerian Police!!! Please have some shame!” Macaroni wrote in reaction to the video.

Naija News reports that the Lagos Police Command spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, in the afternoon, disclosed that the officer has been arrested.

Hundeyin noted that the Command’s Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, would not condone unprofessional acts of officers. He assured that the officer would face disciplinary measures.

“The Police Officer, Inspector Obic Modestus, has been summoned by the Complaint Response Unit (CRU). He will be handed over to the Provost Department for appropriate disciplinary measures.

“The Lagos State Police Command, under CP Olohundare Jimoh, will not condone any form of incivility to members of the public,” he stated.