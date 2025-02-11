Assailants Stab Uber Driver To Death, Dump Body On Lagos Road

The Lagos State chapter of the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria has expressed grief over the tragic killing of a 42-year-old e-hailing driver, Yusfat Ayinde, who was fatally stabbed by unidentified attackers on Friday.

Confirming the incident, the union’s chairman, Jaiyesinmi Azeez, told PUNCH Metro on Monday that Ayinde was on duty when he was ambushed.

According to Azeez, the driver had received a ride request through the e-hailing app and arrived at the designated location, where a group of hoodlums attacked him.

He stated that the assailants fatally stabbed Ayinde before fleeing with his vehicle.

He said, “Comrade Yusfat Olawale Ayinde is our member and the admin of a body of Professional Chauffeur in the state. He was tragically murdered in a brutal attack initiated by unidentified assailants. According to our findings, Ayinde received a ride request through the e-hailing app, and upon arrival at the designated location, he was ambushed by a group of hoodlums who requested him. The assailants fatally stabbed Ayinda and subsequently stole his vehicle.”

Reports indicate that his remains were abandoned along Agidingbi Road in Ikeja before being taken to the morgue.

Expressing concern over the safety of e-hailing drivers, Azeez called for enhanced security measures in the sector.

He also revealed that the union had launched an investigation through its task force to uncover the circumstances surrounding the murder.

He said, “The task force is currently working in collaboration with the family and other authorities to gather evidence and identify the app through which the ride request was made. Efforts are being made to track down the assailants and bring them to justice.

“The task force will coordinate with law enforcement to enhance investigative efforts and leverage technology in tracking the assailants.”

Azeez further noted that discussions were ongoing to implement additional safety measures for e-hailing drivers, including emergency response systems and increased surveillance in high-risk areas.

“The union will continue to support Ayinda’s family and ensure they receive the necessary assistance during this tragic time. The Auaton Lagos State Task Force is committed to ensuring that justice is served and that steps are taken to prevent such incidents in the future. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses,” he concluded.

In a related development, recall that the Lagos State Police Command arrested a 21-year-old US returnee, David Segun, along with two others, for allegedly killing an Uber driver in the Obalende area.

The Commissioner of Police, Ishola Olanrewaju, while parading the suspects at the state command headquarters on January 12, revealed that Segun and his accomplices—Emeka Akwara (19), Samuel Ariori (21), and Lukman Ariori (19) ordered an Uber ride from Chevron in Lekki to Obalende at midnight on Thursday, January 9.

He said upon arriving at a lonely area in Obalende, the suspects allegedly robbed and killed the Uber driver by stabbing him multiple times in the neck.