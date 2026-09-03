She Ran Away From Set – Actor Clemson Cornell Reveals Why Liz Benson Refused To Act With Him

Nollywood actor Clemson Cornell, popularly called Agbogidi, has recalled an experience he had with veteran actress Liz Benson while working on a movie set.

Naija News reports that the actor said the incident happened during the filming of a scene in which he appeared as a native doctor.

According to him, his appearance and portrayal were so convincing that Liz Benson became uncomfortable and initially believed that a real traditional healer had been brought to the location.

The veteran actor made the revelation while speaking on the WHERE IS THE LIE podcast which aired on YouTube on Wednesday, September 2.

Agbogidi explained that the veteran actress refused to continue with the scene after seeing him in his native doctor character.

He revealed that the thespian became convinced that the production had brought someone who genuinely practised traditional spirituality rather than an actor playing a role.

He said during the interview: “Liz Benson ran away and refused to act after what I did on set! She said they brought a real native doctor to act with her and insisted she was not going to continue with the acting …Before Christianity, our forefathers were there. Most of those who worshipped idols were not evil.”