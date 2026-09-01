We Do Not Support Criminality – SCSN Breaks Silence On El-Rufai’s Detentiion

The Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria (SCSN) has raised concerns over the continued detention of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, urging authorities to ensure that his case is handled strictly in line with the law.

The council said the reported difficulty in meeting the bail conditions granted to the former governor could raise questions about compliance with established legal procedures and constitutional safeguards.

In a statement issued on Monday by its Secretary-General, Nafiu Baba Ahmad, the SCSN stressed that El-Rufai, like every other Nigerian, is entitled to his fundamental rights and should be presumed innocent until proven guilty by a competent court.

The council said Nigeria operates a constitutional democracy where due process, fair hearing and lawful detention must be respected, regardless of a person’s political status, affiliation or disposition.

It, however, made it clear that its position should not be interpreted as an endorsement of any alleged wrongdoing attributed to the former governor.

“The Council does not, under any circumstances, support or condone criminality in any form by anyone. However, the pursuit of justice must itself be just,” the statement read.

The SCSN warned that any action perceived as arbitrary or politically motivated could erode public confidence in government institutions and pose a threat to democratic governance.

It therefore called on the relevant authorities to ensure that every stage of El-Rufai’s legal proceedings is conducted in accordance with the Constitution and other applicable laws.

The council also urged authorities to avoid steps that could give the impression of political persecution, stressing the need for fairness, transparency and respect for the rule of law.

El-Rufai is currently facing legal proceedings over allegations bordering on his administration’s handling of public affairs during his tenure as Kaduna State governor.

The former governor is standing trial on a nine-count amended charge filed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The charges include alleged abuse of office, fraud, irregular award and execution of public contracts, money laundering, conferring undue advantage and unlawful handling of public funds.

He is also facing a separate five-count amended charge filed by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The DSS case relates to allegations surrounding the unlawful tapping of telephone conversations linked to the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

El-Rufai has denied wrongdoing in the cases, while his continued detention and the conditions attached to his bail have remained a major point of contention.

The SCSN said the authorities must ensure that the former governor’s case, like that of every other citizen, is determined through due process and a fair judicial process.