‘Your Lawmaker Is On Colos, He Prefers Alcohol And Cocaine’ – El-Rufai’s Son Shares Family Dispute Online

The two sons of former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, are reportedly involved in a family dispute.

Naija News reports that the family feud follows an attack by El-Rufai’s son, Bashir, against his elder brother, Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, a member of the House of Representatives.

Bashir, in a post on his 𝕏 handle on Saturday morning, rained insults on the lawmaker, accusing him of abusing cocaine and alcohol.

He wrote: “I have a useless excuse for a brother, with his bony-ass face coated with an unknown white substance around his nostrils every night.

“That is your member in the House, representing a whole populace, but prefers alcohol and cocaine. Yes, you.”

Amid reactions to the post, a follower advised him not to take a family dispute to social media.

One of the followers with the @cryptogeekng wrote: “If you are referring to your blood brother, you must be the one on colos. Settle out of court and social media.”

In response, Bashir dismissed the comment and insisted that his brother was the one abusing drugs.

He stated, “He’s the one on colos, actually, and a diet of cocaine and whiskey.”

As of the time of filing this report, the reason for the family dispute remains unclear.

A few hours later, Bashir deleted the social media posts, attributing it to his mother’s instruction.