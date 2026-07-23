Family Debunks Fake Letter From El-Rufai

The family of a former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has debunked a letter circulating on social media which purportedly emerged from him.

According to the family, the purported letter, dated 14 July 2026 and addressed to the National Chairman and National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is fake.

Naija News reports that the denial from the El-Rufai family was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by Mohammed Bello El-Rufai on behalf of the entire family.

The letter had claimed El-Rufai wrote a letter from detention, expressing concern about the nomination of Isah Ashiru Kudan and how it could cause division in the party.

However, the former Governor’s family described the letter as fake, adding that the said letter, which is written in horrible English and a more horrendous handwriting, is another desperate attempt by enemies of El-Rufai to cause confusion and division.

“The former Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), former Minister of the Federal Territory (FCT), Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, CON wishes to alert the public that a fake letter is in circulation, purported to have been signed by him, titled Urgent Message. The spurious letter, purportedly dated 14 July 2026 and addressed to the National Chairman and National Secretary of the ADC, should be disregarded as the shabby fake that it is. Neither the poor content nor the handwriting have anything to do with Malam Nasir El-Rufai.”

The lawmaker therefore urged members of the public to disregard the letter and its content as primitive politics.

“The fake letter shows another resort to desperation by Malam’s traducers who seek to sow confusion and division. Their attempt at politics by fakery should be dismissed and condemned. It is an instance of the most primitive politics and its sponsors should be ashamed of themselves,” the statement concluded.