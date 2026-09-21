Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 21st September, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 21st September, 2026.

President Bola Tinubu will not attend the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States.

Naija News reports that the President has instead directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to lead Nigeria’s delegation to the annual global meeting.

The development ends weeks of uncertainty over whether Tinubu would travel to the United States for the UNGA.

Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Jimoh Ibrahim, had previously said arrangements had been made for Tinubu to attend the gathering.

He had also indicated that the Nigerian President was expected to sit close to United States President Donald Trump during the event.

However, the Presidency has now confirmed that Tinubu will not be physically present at this year’s General Assembly.

The Vice President’s spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, announced the President’s decision in a statement on Sunday.

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has challenged his opponents for the 2027 election to speak directly to Nigerians.

Naija News reports that Obi made the challenge in a statement on Sunday, saying he and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, held a town hall meeting with the people of Kaduna State on Saturday and interacted with them.

During the meeting, Obi disclosed that the concerns of the people were listened to and assurances and answers were given to their questions.

The NDC candidate said that if elected President in 2027, his administration will focus on uniting Nigeria, lifting people out of poverty, investing in healthcare and education, and aggressively tackling insecurity so citizens can safely return to their homes, communities, and farms.

The former Governor of Anambra State further used the opportunity to call on his opponents for the 2027 election to also engage Nigerians directly and listen to their feedback.

According to him, leaders and aspiring leaders must leave their comfort zones and interface with the people directly.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Sunday, paraded its suspended Niger State Commandant, Suberu Aniviye, and other officers linked to the deaths of 37 suspected illegal miners in the Corps’ custody.

The officers were paraded at the NSCDC National Headquarters in Sauka, Abuja, during a press briefing by the Corps’ National Public Relations Officer, Assistant Commandant Babawale Afolabi, who updated journalists on the preliminary findings into the incident.

Naija News recalls that the 37 detainees died last Thursday, after they were arrested during anti-illegal mining operations conducted by the NSCDC in the M.I. Wushishi and Lukoto areas of Niger State on September 15 and 16.

The NSCDC had initially attributed the deaths to a suspected disease outbreak, saying the actual cause would be established through medical examination.

However, the National leadership of the NSCDC rejected the initial claims and ordered further investigation to determine the cause of death of the affected suspects.

The federal government, through the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, subsequently suspended the Niger State Commandant and 20 other NSCDC officers pending the outcome of an independent investigation.

The suspended Niger State Commandant, along with 21 other officers, had been detained in Abuja over the deaths of 37 suspected illegal miners in NSCDC custody.

Over 1.3 million pills of tramadol and other opioids, as well as about 6,000kg of cannabis, with a combined street value of more than ₦3.4 billion, have been seized by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in operations across several states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Naija News reports that the agency in a statement released by its Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, disclosed that 1,200 parcels of Canadian Loud, a potent strain of cannabis, weighing 603.75kg and valued at ₦1.81 billion was also intercepted at the Tin-Can Island Port in Lagos.

Babafemi said the shipment, which arrived from Montreal, Canada, on September 12, was placed under close monitoring after the agency received intelligence.

He said the container underwent a joint physical examination with the Nigeria Customs Service and other security agencies on Wednesday, September 16.

Popular businessman, Isaac Fayose, has alleged that five All Progressives Congress (APC) governors are secretly supporting the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Fayose made the claim in a post shared on his Instagram page on Sunday.

Fayose claimed that the governors would not publicly campaign for the NDC or make statements because they are APC members.

He, however, stated that the governors had promised to financially support the NDC election campaign.

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) vice-presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has expressed willingness to reconcile with Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf.

Naija News recalled that Yusuf, a staunch adherent of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, won the 2023 election under the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and later defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The development led to a serious rift between Kwankwaso and Yusuf, who is considered his political godson.

However, in an interview with BBC Hausa Service, Kwankwaso said he can forgive and reconcile with Yusuf if he so wishes, stressing he never abandoned him.

Kwankwaso emphasised that he is not a vengeful person and always forgives those who wronged him, citing how he forgave former Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, despite several wrongdoings meted out against him.

According to Kwankwaso, he is not a leader who dictates or directs people on what to do.

Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has addressed rumours of a feud between him and Afrobeats star Davido.

Naija News reports that Rema dismissed the reports, saying there is no issue between him and Davido despite what fans may believe.

The ‘Calm Down’ hitmaker made this known during an interview with Ebro Laura Style on Saturday where he spoke about comparisons and the role fans play in creating tension between artistes.

According to Rema, he has a lot of respect for older artistes in the Nigerian music industry and does not have any problem with Davido.

“Davido and I have no issues; those are just rumours. I have so much respect for the OGs,” he said.

Rema explained that fans are often responsible for creating comparisons between artistes and turning them into perceived rivals.

He said he previously tried to discourage his fans from engaging in such comparisons but eventually stopped because he felt some artistes did not do the same with their own supporters.

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has opened up about losing a four-month pregnancy while she was still working on a movie project.

Naija News reports that the actress shared the experience during the Bestie Jesu Concert 2026 held in Lagos on Saturday, September 19, 2026.

Toyin revealed that she was four months pregnant when she lost the pregnancy.

According to her account, she was also filming around the period and had to continue dealing with work while going through the painful experience.

She said she initially avoided contacting her parents after the loss because she was worried about how her mother would react to the news, considering her age.

9. 2026 U-20 WWC: Falconets Lose To Colombia

Nigeria’s Falconets have been eliminated from the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup following a 1-0 defeat to Colombia in Lodz on Sunday.

Moses Aduku’s side dominated proceedings in the first half with Janet Akekoromowei hitting the cross bar.

Tumininu Adeshina also forced a save from Luisa Agudelo.

The pattern of play continued after the break with Nigeria piling pressure on the Colombian defence.

Momentum however shifted towards Colombia after Kafayat Mafisere was sent off in the 77th minute.

The South Americans capitalised on the numerical advantage to score the winning goal through Valerin Loboa in stoppage time.

10. LaLiga: Mourinho Reveals Who To Blame For Real Madrid’s Defeat To Atletico

Real Madrid manger, Jose Mourinho, has blamed the referees for his side’s 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Los Blancos suffered their second defeat in LaLiga against their city rivals.

The game was turned on its head after Dean Huijsen was shown a red card.

Mourinho’s men conceded twice, befor Antonio Rudiger headed in a late consolation.

Speaking to the media after the game, Mourinho said: “Poor Refereeing Committee, they made a mistake, poor guys.

“They combine a young inexperienced referee, with a VAR referee that has many stories against us.

“Poor guys, they made a mistake, that’s it, right?

“I won’t say what happened today was prepared, right?

“It’s only a mistake, right?”