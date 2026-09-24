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Peter Obi Is Not Different From Tinubu, They’re All Exploiters, Oppressors – Seun Kuti 

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Seun Kuti
Seun Kuti

Key Takeaways

  • Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, said former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, and President Bola Tinubu are the same because both belong to capitalism.
  • Kuti made the remarks on the Sell Afrika to Afrikans podcast, calling both men exploiters and oppressors who represent an exploitative political system.
  • He said Africans rely on a “messiah” and “big man-ism” due to religion and spiritual slavery, instead of using collective power to fix roads and schools.

Nigerian Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has described former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi and President Bola Tinubu as being the same, arguing that both politicians belong to the capitalist system.

Naija News reports that Kuti made the comment while speaking on the Sell Afrika to Afrikans podcast.

According to the singer, Obi and Tinubu are not different because they both represent a system he considers exploitative and oppressive.

He said Nigerians and other Africans have been conditioned to depend on powerful individuals to solve their problems instead of recognising their collective ability to bring about change.

Kuti linked this mindset to religion, arguing that what he described as spiritual slavery has contributed to the physical and political conditions affecting Africans.

He said the belief in a chosen or special individual has encouraged many Africans to look for a “messiah” rather than relying on their own collective strength.

He said: “Peter Obi is not different from Tinubu. They’re all the same. They’re all the same. These are capitalists. These are exploiters. They’re oppressors. We don’t believe that we have those power because we believe in the messiah, in the big man, in the chosen man. That’s what I call it, big man-ism.

“We don’t believe that we have power to do anything. We don’t even believe that we have power to fix our roads, build our schools. We don’t believe that we have those power because we believe in the messiah, in the big man, in the chosen man.”

“If these big people do not come and cast their pity gaze on us and turn our problem into their problem, then none of our problems can ever be solved as African people. If Europeans don’t come to Africa, then Africa cannot have a solution to its own problems.”

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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