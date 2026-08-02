Seun Kuti Storms Out Of Jarvis And Peller Wedding

Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti has stormed out of the white wedding ceremony of content creators Habeeb Hamzat (Peller) and Elizabeth Aminata Amadu (Jarvis) in Lagos.

Naija News reports that Kuti left the ceremony following a controversial remark made by the event’s master of ceremonies (MC).

The MC allegedly compared modern Afrobeats artistes to his late father, Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

According to Leadership, Kuti was recorded saying he was in the wrong place and expressing dissatisfaction with the comparison made during the reception as he exited the hall.

The star-studded event, which brought together numerous entertainment figures and digital creators, continued following the musician’s sudden departure.

Meanwhile, Peller has been attending a private marriage counselling class ahead of his white wedding with his colleague, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, known as Jarvis.

Naija News recalls that Peller and Jarvis announced on Saturday that their white wedding will be held on 1 August 2026.

Speaking in a recent livestream, Peller explained that he enrolled in the marriage counselling to be a better husband to Jarvis.

According to Peller, the counselling class was one of the reasons for his absence from social media.

Peller also disclosed that he has bought a $36,000 TV van for his upcoming white wedding with Jarvis, stressing that he wants it to be televised so fans around the world can view it.

He said, “I have been attending marriage counseling privately to learn how to treat Jarvis properly. That is why I have not been active on social media like before. I even bought a $36,000 TV Van for our wedding because I want the whole of Nigeria to watch it live on television”.