Beggars Are Supposed To Be Angry Enough To Cause Revolution – Seun Kuti

Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has said the regular practice of giving money to street beggars may be preventing the kind of public anger he believes could lead to a revolution in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the musician made the claim during an interview with ObjecTV during the weekend, where he discussed the attitude of Nigerians towards people who beg for money on the streets.

Kuti argued that people living in extreme poverty would ordinarily be among those most likely to demand major changes because of the hardship they face.

However, he said the occasional financial support they receive from members of the public helps them cope with their situation and reduces the level of desperation that could push them to protest.

According to him, the continued giving of alms means that some beggars are able to get small amounts of money from time to time instead of reaching a point where their anger over their living conditions could drive them to demand wider changes.

He said: “The beggars are the ones who are supposed to be angry in order to cause revolution, but since we give them money from time to time, they are not hungry enough to be angry.”