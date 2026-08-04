Why I Left Peller’s Traditional Wedding – Seun Kuti

Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti, has clarified claims of angrily walking out of the traditional wedding of Nigerian TikTok stars, Jarvis and Peller.

Naija News reports that Seun was said to have left the wedding in Lagos after one of the Master of Ceremonies (MCs) allegedly compared Wizkid to his father, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

Also, a video of Seun Kuti navigating through the chandelier-lit hall with two others in tow before heading for the exit made the rounds online.

Addressing the claims in a viral video online alongside Fuji singer, Malaika, Seun said he left the wedding ceremony to visit the Shrine, and bloggers misconstrued things.

Seun Kuti further questioned if he should have left the event dancing.

He said, “I left the wedding to go to the Shrine, and these bloggers twisted things, saying I was angry. Maybe I should have danced out of the ceremony”.

Meanwhile, Nigerian comedian cum actor, Gbadamosi Jonathan, popularly known as MC Edo Pikin, has faulted Seun Kuti over the drama that played out.

Edo Pikin, in a video shared online, clarified that none of the MCs compared Fela Kuti and Wizkid.

While describing the allegation as fabricated, the comedian said the MCs were praising Seun, but he failed to listen.

He further urged Kuti to always be patient and verify before making any decision.