Daddy Freeze ‘Exposes’ Fake Dollar Sprayers At Peller’s Wedding

Controversial Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, has identified guests who sprayed fake dollars at the traditional wedding of Nigerian TikTokers, Javis and Peller.

Naija News reports that Peller, while explaining that some of the Nigerian currency he received was genuine, said he was feeling like a millionaire until he went to change the dollars and realised they were fake.

Peller said he was able to recognise some of the people who gave him genuine Nigerian currency.

According to the content creator, he had refrained from discussing the dollar issue and questioning the practice of spraying money at events, saying, “Is it by force to spray money?”

Reacting during a recent livestream, Daddy Freeze said some Nigerian celebrities and Nollywood actors are responsible for the act.

Daddy Freeze also dismissed the idea that wealthy guests at the event could have been behind the fake dollars.

He said, “Peller said he was sprayed fake dollars. It’s Nollywood actors and celebrities that’ll give Peller fake dollars, not billionaires like Chief Priest.”

Meanwhile, real estate entrepreneur Mohamed Adah, popularly known as King Ochacho, has described his ₦400 million mansion wedding gift to Peller and Jarvis as “small money.”

King Ochacho stated that the gift was insignificant to him and his family, adding that he would do more for the couple.

The businessman stated this during a TikTok livestream on Monday, after the couple’s lavish wedding in Lagos.

The founder of Ochacho Real Homes explained that his decision to gift the newlyweds the luxury property was inspired by Peller’s character.