Divorcing Jarvis Means Imprisonment, Giving Her My Property – Peller

Popular Nigerian TikToker, Peller, has dismissed calls for him to divorce his wife, Jarvis over their public disagreement.

Naija News reports that the content creator made his position known during a live video on social media.

The TikToker pointed to the legal and financial implications of ending their marriage, explaining that his decision to marry Jarvis in a court ceremony came with responsibilities and consequences he was not prepared to ignore.

According to Peller, divorcing his wife could expose him to a four-year prison sentence and require him to surrender 30 per cent of his property.

He said: “My wife and I aren’t suffering for views. We’re not fighting to rack up engagement or trend. Divorcing my wife now would mean going to prison for four years and giving her 30% of my property. That’s the consequence of my court wedding. I’m not divorcing her.”

In other news, Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has reacted after popular TikTok personalities Peller and Jarvis asked her to become the godmother to their unborn child during a livestream.

Reacting to the request, Tiwa Savage said she would need to pray and seek God’s approval before making a decision.

The singer explained that she believes God should be consulted before taking important steps in life, adding that she would want to know whether the decision aligns with God’s will.