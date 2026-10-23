‘If God Says No…’ – Tiwa Savage Reacts As Peller, Jarvis Ask Her To Be Godmother To Their Unborn Child

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has reacted after popular TikTok personalities Peller and Jarvis asked her to become the godmother to their unborn child during a livestream.

Naija News reports that the request came during a conversation involving the singer and the social media couple, who are expecting a child together.

Reacting to the request, Tiwa Savage said she would need to pray and seek God’s approval before making a decision.

The singer explained that she believes God should be consulted before taking important steps in life, adding that she would want to know whether the decision aligns with God’s will.

She said: “Godmother, let’s think about it. You know what, what I really should do is pray about it because I need to ask God His consent. You know, in everything, we have to go to God in everything we do. So you have to go to God and ask Him first. So, and if God says no, then I don’t know.”

In other news, Peller has advised Yoruba and Igbo people to consider marrying partners from other ethnic groups rather than limiting their choices to people from their own backgrounds.

According to Peller, Yoruba people who choose to marry fellow Yoruba people and Igbo people who prefer partners from their own tribe could be missing out on the benefits of relationships with people from different cultural backgrounds.