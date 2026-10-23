Do You Think If My Family Wanted To Pick A Man For Me, They Would Pick You? – Jarvis, Peller Clash During Livestream

Popular TikTok content creators Peller and Jarvis have engaged in a heated exchange during a livestream over Peller’s claim that he acts as a father figure to Jarvis’ younger sister.

Naija News reports that the disagreement started when Peller insisted that he and Jarvis had parental responsibilities towards her younger sister.

During the livestream, Peller argued that his age made him qualified to assume such a role in the young woman’s life.

Peller said, “Babe, listen, I’m her father and you are her mother. Your sister is a child. I’m older than her. Me, 21 years. In Lagos, we are her father and mother. We are the ones that will pick a husband for her. Let’s say I have a big stature and I’m 30 years old. If I say I’m a father to your sister.”

However, Jarvis disagreed with his position, insisting that her younger sister already had a father and that Peller had no right to dictate how she should live her life.

She questioned why he was involving himself in her sister’s affairs and maintained that she was the person responsible for advising her younger sibling.

Jarvis said, “What concerns you with my sister? Leave her alone. It’s me that will tell her what to do. You cannot force her to come on live. Leave her alone, it’s not her calling.”

She further expressed her displeasure with Peller’s involvement, warning him against bringing her sister into their disagreements.

“Babe, stop this thing, or you want me to mention your brother? You want me to say that I’m taking care of your brother, that I’m the mother to your brother?” she asked.

Jarvis also challenged Peller’s suggestion that he and her family should have a say in choosing her sister’s future husband.

She questioned whether her own family would have selected Peller as her partner if they had been responsible for making that decision.

“Do you think if my family wanted to pick a man for me, do you think they would pick you?” she asked.

The content creator subsequently appealed to Peller to stop bringing her sister into the conversation and concentrate on their own child instead.

“Please, can we take my sister out of this conversation? With all due respect, focus on your own child. You are concerned about another adult. Leave my sister out of the picture, please,” Jarvis added.

Peller, however, maintained that Jarvis’ approach could encourage her younger sister to disrespect him.

As the disagreement continued, he said, “Na you go make that girl to start disrespecting me,” before telling Jarvis to leave the call.