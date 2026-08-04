‘I Was Feeling Like Millionaire Before’ – Peller Cries Out Over Fake Dollars Sprayed At Wedding

Nigerian TikToker, Peller, has claimed that fake dollars were sprayed during his traditional wedding to fellow content creator, Jarvis.

Naija News reports that Peller made this known in a viral video online while discussing money he received at the event.

While explaining that some of the Nigerian currency he received was genuine, Peller said he was feeling like a millionaire until he went to change the dollars and realised they were fake.

Peller said he was able to recognise some of the people who gave him genuine Nigerian currency.

According to the content creator, he had refrained from discussing the dollar issue and questioning the practice of spraying money at events, saying, “Is it by force to spray money?”

He said, “I went to the bank, and the Nigerian money was genuine. I saw that a lot of people gave me Nigerian currency. Yes, they gave me Nigerian currency, and that is good. I know the people who gave me genuine money; if I see them, I will recognise them.

“When they came, I saw them. They gave me fake money. I got home, I was feeling like a millionaire and used the money to make a video. ‘Hello, hello,’ and then I realised it was fake. I can’t talk.

“Since I went to change dollars yesterday night, I haven’t talked about the dollars since this morning, not even tonight. Is it by force to spray money?”