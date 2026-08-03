They Stole A Lot Of Phones At My Wedding, I Don Pay Tire – Peller Laments

Popular content creator Peller has reacted after several guests reportedly lost their phones during his traditional marriage ceremony to his partner, Jarvis.

Naija News reports that after the ceremony, Peller took to Instagram to express his frustration, saying he had been receiving many calls from people whose phones were stolen outside the venue.

He added that he had already spent a lot replacing stolen phones and was tired of the situation.

The social media personality also announced that his white wedding will take place on August 8.

He said the ceremony will be a private event with only 100 invited guests.

Peller warned that only those who receive official invitations should attend the wedding.

He advised others not to come to the venue without an invitation.

The streamer also sent a strong warning to people he described as “agberos,” telling them not to gather outside the event.

According to him, security officials will remove anyone found loitering around the venue.

He wrote: “They stole a lot of phone yesterday everybody is calling I don pay for phone tire 😢😒. August 8th is the day there will join us together as one,which is White wedding 100 guest only pls if I did not send u an invitation pls do not come, agbero pls don’t come and stay outside the place they will pack any agbero wey there see for outside and take u to where u don’t know ‼️⚠️ because u guys thief many phones yesterday I just dey get different calls about people phone been snatch outside😏.”