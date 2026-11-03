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Christian People, Sorry – Peller Apologizes After Calling Himself Jesus Christ During Livestream

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Peller
Peller

Key Takeaways

  • Nigerian TikToker Habeeb Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, has apologised to Christians after criticism over presenting himself as Jesus Christ during a livestream.
  • Peller wore a white outfit and asked a livestream guest to address him as Jesus Christ, but the guest objected and cautioned him.
  • Peller appealed to Christians for forgiveness, saying he had only worn a white cloth and did not expect his actions to draw a negative reaction.

Nigerian TikToker Habeeb Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, has apologized to Christians after facing criticism for dressing in a white costume and presenting himself as Jesus Christ during a livestream.

Naija News reports that the controversial moment occurred when Peller appeared on the livestream wearing a white outfit and asked a guest to address him as Jesus Christ.

However, the guest immediately objected to the request and cautioned the streamer against making comments that could be seen as disrespectful to religious beliefs.

Following the backlash, the content creator  appealed to Christians to forgive him.

Peller explained that he had only worn a white piece of clothing and did not realize that his actions would generate such a negative reaction.

He said: “Yes, I’m very sorry. Yeah, I just wore that white cloth. I don’t know it is a problem I am facing. Christian people, sorry. You hear? I don’t know. See my problem, I go well. That guy won’t kill me here for top top red and white cloth. I don’t know for him.

“You hear, guys, sorry. You hear, Christian people, sorry. Yeah, I love you, Christian people. Yeah, I’m a Christian too. Yeah, I go to Christ Apostolic Church. Yeah, I’m a Muslim on one side. Yeah, so sorry.”

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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