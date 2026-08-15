I Was The Main Target – Omo-Agege Breaks Silence After Assassination Attempt

Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and the Delta State governorship candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Deacon Chris Iyovwaye, allegedly escaped an assassination attempt during a political visit to Usiefrun community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Naija News reports that Omo-Agege, in a statement released yesterday, said the incident happened on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

According to the former Delta State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, the incident occurred while the two politicians and other NDC leaders were visiting the community as part of their political activities across Delta Central Senatorial District.

Omo-Agege said armed men suspected to be thugs linked to a rival political party opened fire on members of the NDC who had gathered to welcome the party leaders.

The former Deputy President of the Senate said he was the main target of the attack, while Iyovwaye and other members of the party leadership were also targeted.

Six NDC members reportedly sustained injuries during the shooting.

Those injured included Believe Biadoyo, Joshua Oghenetega Oyibocha, Owhos Peter and Ojiyovwin Dennis, as well as two other party members.

“Yesterday, Thursday, August 13, 2026, armed men attempted to take my life in Usiefrun, Ughelli South LGA. They also targeted Deacon Chris Iyovwaye, our NDC Governorship Candidate, and other members of the NDC leadership in Delta.

“Thankfully, by God’s grace, they failed. In Usiefrun, thugs opened fire on NDC members who had gathered to welcome us during our tour of Delta Central. Let it be on record: I was the main target. We refuse to be intimidated or silenced. Our ward-to-ward visits across Delta Central Senatorial District will continue”, Omo-Agege said.