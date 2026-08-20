‘Hold Gov. Oborevwori Responsible Should Anything Happen To Me, My Family’ – Omo-Agege

Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has said Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, should be held responsible and accountable if any harm happens to him or or members of his family.

Naija News reports that Omo-Agege made this known in a statement on his Facebook page on Thursday, as he commenced campaign activities in Delta Central Senatorial District.

Omo-Agege said there are increasingly credible threats to his life and members of his family emanating from the Delta State Government House in Asaba.

He expressed concern over his safety, urging Nigerian public, international community, civil society organisations, media and security agencies to take formal notice of the alleged threats.

He said, “I note with grave concern the disturbing and increasingly credible threats to my life and my family members in Delta State emanating from the Delta State Government House, Asaba.

“Should anything untoward happens to me or members of my family, the Nigerian people and more particularly the Urhobo people of Delta Central senatorial district should HOLD the Governor of Delta State Elder Sheriff Oborevwori responsible and accountable.”

The Delta Central Senatorial District candidate in the forthcoming election, added that his campaign would begin with stops in Uvwie Local Government Area and continue across the other seven local government areas in the district.