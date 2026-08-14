Where Are They Coming From? – Timipre Sylva’s Aide Questions Coup Plot Reports

The special assistant to former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, Julius Bokoru, has urged journalists and media houses to verify their sources before publishing.

Naija News reports that Bokoru made the appeal in a statement issued on Friday.

The aide questioned the pattern of reports on allegations linking his principal to an alleged coup plot.

He lamented that some media narratives were trying to paint Sylva in a particular light.

Bokoru stated that he had yet to establish contact with his principal since the controversy began, but stressed that his statement was not intended as an attack on investigative journalism.

According to him, “Nigerian journalism has, at its best, played a courageous and indispensable role in holding governments, institutions and powerful individuals to account.

“The allegations have been repeatedly serialised, repackaged and amplified in a manner that increasingly gives the impression of a deliberate campaign to cement a particular narrative in the public mind.”

Bokoru queried the source and timing of materials reportedly forming the basis of some media reports.

He continued, “Where are these materials coming from? Who is supplying them? Why are sensitive investigative documents appearing in carefully sequenced instalments?

“And why does virtually every new report seem calculated to reinforce the same conclusion about Sylva, even though the allegations have yet to be established in court?”

Bokoru said he was not accusing any media organisation of being sponsored by any individual or organisation because he had no evidence to support such a claim.

“I will say plainly that the pattern of this coverage increasingly raises the uncomfortable question of whether some organisations are pursuing their own stories or, knowingly or otherwise, acting from someone else’s script,” he said.

He maintained that allegations contained in investigative materials should not be presented as established facts, insisting that guilt could only be determined through due legal process.

“There is also a fundamental distinction that should never be blurred: an allegation is not evidence; an investigator’s theory is not a conviction; and a statement contained in an investigative file is not a judicial finding of guilt,” he said.

Bokoru urged organisations interested in reporting the matter to allow any evidence against Sylva to be properly tested, saying that if there was a prosecutable case, the appropriate authorities should bring it before the courts.

“If there are allegations, report them as allegations,” Bokoru insisted.