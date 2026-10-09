I Am Like A Father To Tinubu, Governors – Pete Edochie

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has stated that he is a father figure in society; hence, the authorities listen to him when he speaks.

According to him, his influence extends beyond the entertainment industry, adding that his age and pedigree make him a father figure to Nigeria’s president and governors.

Naija News reports that Edochie stated this during an interview with TV3.

The thespian explained that he would turn 80 in the next six months, making him older than Nigeria’s current president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and all 36 state governors.

He recalled using his influence to secure government financial support for an ailing colleague.

Edochie said, “I was interviewed in my house in Enugu. During that period, one of my colleagues was ill, so I used that opportunity to call on the government to come to his aid.

“The following week, the government sent half a million naira to him. In the next six months, I will be turning 80. I am older than all the governors and the president, so when I talk to them, it is like a father talking to a son.”

Meanwhile, Edochie has spoken on his current health challenges, saying he is experiencing difficulty walking and swelling in different parts of his body.

Naija News reports that the thespian made this known during a visit to Ghanaian actor Emmanuel Armah in Accra, where he went to offer support to the ailing actor.

Edochie said he is currently unable to walk properly and has noticed swelling that affects different parts of his body at different times.

According to him, his hand was swollen during the visit, while the swelling sometimes affects his leg and later reduces

Despite the challenges, the veteran actor said he remains hopeful that his condition will improve.

He also expressed concern about the possibility of becoming a burden to people around him, reflecting on his current physical state.

He said: “Sitting down here, I’m not very well myself. I’m not walking, that is a problem for me now, but I still have hope that I will recover myself. Sometimes I get up and parts of my body are swollen. After sometime it goes down again. Like my hand is swollen now, later my leg. Just take me. Don’t let me bother the people who are around me. No. Just take me.”