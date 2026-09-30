Man Drags EFCC To Court Over Wanted Declaration, Demands ₦5 Million Damages

A Nigerian living abroad, Oluwatosin Adekunle, has dragged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before the court over his declaration as a wanted person by the anti-graft agency.

Adekunle is asking the court to declare the EFCC’s action unlawful and unconstitutional, claiming that it violated his fundamental rights, Naija News reports.

In an affidavit dated August 24, 2026, he alleged that the commission declared him wanted on August 19 and published the notice on its official website and social media platforms without first obtaining a court order or leave of court.

He is also asking the court to order the EFCC to immediately remove the wanted notice from its website and social media platforms.

Adekunle further wants the court to stop the commission from publishing his name as a wanted person or taking any action that could infringe on his rights to personal liberty, private and family life, freedom of movement and freedom from inhuman and degrading treatment.

He is also seeking a public apology from the EFCC and ₦5 million in general damages.

Adekunle said the matter arose from a case involving his business partner, Mrs Victoria Chidinma Nwachukwu, who he alleged was being investigated by the EFCC over alleged money laundering and obtaining money under false pretences.

According to him, Nwachukwu incorporated Oasis Vivacity Global Limited and allegedly used his residential address as the company’s office address.

He further alleged that she made him a director and signatory to the company’s bank account without his knowledge.

Adekunle said the situation became complicated after Nwachukwu allegedly became indebted to a customer and could no longer be located by the EFCC.

He alleged that the commission subsequently began intimidating and harassing him in an attempt to arrest and detain him in place of Nwachukwu.

The claimant also maintained that there was no complaint or prima facie evidence directly connecting him with any offence of money laundering or obtaining money under false pretences, apart from his alleged role as an agent.

Adekunle further alleged that members of his immediate family had become worried following alleged threats by the EFCC to arrest him or any member of his family if the commission was unable to locate him.

He argued that the EFCC had no legal basis to declare him wanted without first obtaining a valid court order.

Adekunle maintained that being declared wanted amounted to a legal status that required judicial authorization.

He argued that where no warrant of arrest had been issued and a person had not escaped from lawful custody, a wanted declaration lacked legal foundation.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.