‘She Is In Our Custody’ – EFCC Arrests Suspended City Boy Movement Woman Leader

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the suspended South-West Zonal Coordinator of the women’s wing of the City Boy Movement, Halimat Adenike Tejuosho, over an alleged case of obtaining money by false pretence.

According to The Cable, the EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, confirmed the arrest on Saturday, saying Tejuosho was taken into custody on September 8.

“She is in our custody,” Oyewale told TheCable.

The arrest came months after the anti-graft agency declared Tejuosho wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged fraud.

In April, the commission said the 41-year-old woman was wanted over allegations of obtaining money by false pretence.

The EFCC identified Tejuosho as an indigene of Lagos State and listed her last known address as House A26, Aso Grove Estate, Maitama Extension, Abuja.

The commission appealed to anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact its offices, the nearest police station, or other security agencies.

Tejuosho had previously been investigated by the EFCC over allegations involving a purported appointment and contract scam.

In June 2025, the commission questioned her following complaints that she allegedly collected money from individuals on the promise of securing federal government appointments and lucrative contracts for them.

The investigation centred on allegations that she used purported appointment letters and forged documents to convince victims she could facilitate government appointments and contracts.

Tejuosho, who was identified as the founder of Haleems Integrated Services Limited, was subsequently granted administrative bail while the investigation continued.

Following the EFCC’s declaration, the City Boy Movement suspended Tejuosho as its South-West Zonal Coordinator of the women’s wing.

The group said the suspension took immediate effect pending the outcome of the investigation.

It explained that the decision was an administrative measure to protect its image, credibility, and ethical standards.

The movement added that the suspension would enable the investigation to proceed “without interference, obstruction, or undue influence”.