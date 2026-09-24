Maina Asks EFCC To Reveal Why He Was Declared Wanted

Former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, has challenged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to explain why it declared him wanted.

Naija News reports that Maina made the challenge in a statement on Thursday by his Senior Media and Legal Assistant, Emmanuel Umahi Ekwe.

It would be recalled that the EFCC on Wednesday declared Maina wanted over an alleged case of receiving stolen property.

The notice by the anti-graft agency on Wednesday identified 61-year-old Maina as an indigene of Biu, Borno State and asked members of the public with useful information about his whereabouts to contact the EFCC or the nearest police station and other security agencies.

However, his legal team said the notice did not disclose the nature or description of the alleged stolen property, the transaction involved, the person or persons from whom it was allegedly received, or the date and circumstances of the alleged offence.

It therefore urged the EFCC to make the details available.

“It would therefore be premature for us to speculate on facts that have not been made available to us,” the statement said.

The team said Maina had been involved in several legal proceedings over the years, and the latest EFCC notice should not be conflicted with previous cases or judicial determinations.

It added that appropriate legal action would be taken once the EFCC clarifies its summons.

“We are presently taking steps to obtain and examine the relevant information concerning this latest development and to advise appropriately on the legal position,” it added.

Maina’s legal team urged the media and members of the public to exercise restraint, stressing that an allegation contained in a law-enforcement publication should not be treated as a final determination of criminal liability.