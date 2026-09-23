EFCC Declares Former Pension Boss Abdulrasheed Maina Wanted

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina, wanted over an alleged case of receiving stolen property.

Naija News reports that a wanted notice released by the anti-graft agency on Wednesday identified 61-year-old Maina, an indigene of Biu, Borno State.

The EFCC asked members of the public with useful information about his whereabouts to contact the EFCC or the nearest police station and other security agencies.

The EFCC provided its offices in Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt and Abuja as points of contact.

Maina is the former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team who has previously faced prosecution by the EFCC over allegations involving pension funds.

In November 2021, the EFCC said it secured Maina’s conviction on a 12-count charge involving money laundering, fictitious bank accounts and fraud relating to about ₦2 billion.

The commission said the court sentenced him to a cumulative 61 years, with the terms to run concurrently, and ordered him to refund ₦1 billion to the Federal Government.

The EFCC had also previously described Maina as a former PRTT chairman wanted over pension fraud and money laundering allegations.