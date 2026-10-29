Tiwa Savage Reacts As Man Says She’s Too Old To Be Called ‘African Baddie’

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has responded to a social media user who questioned her decision to be called African Baddie.

Naija News reports that the incident began when the man took to social media to question why a woman in her 40s would describe herself as a baddie.

He wrote: “African baddie at 40… this one no serious.”

In her reaction, the singer revealed that she is 46 years old.

She also expressed confidence in her appearance, financial status and music career while dismissing his concerns about her choice of name.

She wrote: “46, fine, paid, unbothered and dropping my super hottttt record ‘African Baddie’ on Friday. What exactly is the problem, boy?😂 #AfricanBaddie.”

In other news, Tiwa Savage has reacted after popular TikTok personalities Peller and Jarvis asked her to become the godmother to their unborn child during a livestream.

The request came during a conversation involving the singer and the social media couple, who are expecting a child together.

Reacting to the request, Tiwa Savage said she would need to pray and seek God’s approval before making a decision.

The singer explained that she believes God should be consulted before taking important steps in life, adding that she would want to know whether the decision aligns with God’s will.