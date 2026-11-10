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Vincent Kompany Returns To Bayern Training Ground After Health Scare

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By Ernest Victor
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Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany
Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany

Key Takeaways

  • Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany returned to the club’s training ground on November 10 as he continued recovering after collapsing in October 2026.
  • Doctors diagnosed Kompany with meningeal irritation, an inflammation of the membranes around the brain and spinal cord, after his collapse on October 23.
  • Kompany has not fully resumed coaching duties, but Bayern expect him back on the touchline for their Bundesliga match against Cologne on November 20.

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has returned to the club’s training ground as he continues his recovery after collapsing in October 2026.

The 40-year-old Belgian returned to Bayern’s Säbener Straße training complex earlier today, November 10, where he worked from his office and met assistant coach Floribert Ngalula and sporting director Christoph Freund. He also watched injured players complete a recovery session.

Naija News reports that Vincent Kompany collapsed on October 23 while watching Bayern’s reserve team train. He was taken to hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with meningeal irritation, an inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

However, his return to the training ground does not mean he has fully resumed his coaching duties. Bayern expect him to return to the touchline after the international break, ahead of their Bundesliga fixture against Cologne on November 20.

The club confirmed his progress in a statement, saying, “Vincent Kompany is on the road to recovery and has been back at the training ground since the start of the week.”

English coach Aaron Danks has overseen Bayern during Kompany’s absence, guiding the team to four wins and a 2-2 draw against Borussia Dortmund. The wins came against Freiburg, Magdeburg, Atletico Madrid and Mainz.

Danks previously revealed that Bayern had instructed him to avoid discussing football matters with Kompany to allow the manager to focus on his recovery and spend time with his family.

Kompany is expected to return to the dugout when Bayern host Cologne on November 20.

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Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Ernest Victor is a news writer at Naija News with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in news reporting, writing and editing. He holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Mass Communication from Kwara State University and a Master of Science (MSc) degree in the same field from the University of Lagos.
Before joining Naija News as a sports writer in 2021, Ernest worked with several digital and mainstream media organisations (Lagos Traffic Radio and Lasgidi FM), where he gained extensive experience in news presentation, interviewing, news gathering, storytelling and editorial production. You can reach him via Email: Ernestvictor@naijanews.com

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