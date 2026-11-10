Vincent Kompany Returns To Bayern Training Ground After Health Scare

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has returned to the club’s training ground as he continues his recovery after collapsing in October 2026.

The 40-year-old Belgian returned to Bayern’s Säbener Straße training complex earlier today, November 10, where he worked from his office and met assistant coach Floribert Ngalula and sporting director Christoph Freund. He also watched injured players complete a recovery session.

Naija News reports that Vincent Kompany collapsed on October 23 while watching Bayern’s reserve team train. He was taken to hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with meningeal irritation, an inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

However, his return to the training ground does not mean he has fully resumed his coaching duties. Bayern expect him to return to the touchline after the international break, ahead of their Bundesliga fixture against Cologne on November 20.

The club confirmed his progress in a statement, saying, “Vincent Kompany is on the road to recovery and has been back at the training ground since the start of the week.”

English coach Aaron Danks has overseen Bayern during Kompany’s absence, guiding the team to four wins and a 2-2 draw against Borussia Dortmund. The wins came against Freiburg, Magdeburg, Atletico Madrid and Mainz.

Danks previously revealed that Bayern had instructed him to avoid discussing football matters with Kompany to allow the manager to focus on his recovery and spend time with his family.

Kompany is expected to return to the dugout when Bayern host Cologne on November 20.