We Move – Peller Breaks Silence After Losing Best International Streamer Award To Indian

Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has reacted after losing the Best International Streamer Award at the 2026 Streamer Awards to Indian creator Ashswag.

Naija News reports that Peller, who addressed his supporters on Friday, expressed gratitude to fans who supported his nomination and campaigned for him.

Although he failed to take home the prize, the content creator said the support, loyalty and affection he received from his fans were more valuable to him than the award itself.

Peller also assured his supporters that losing the award would not discourage him from pursuing his career or stop him from working towards greater achievements.

He said: “My family, we may not have won the award, but you all have given me something bigger than a trophy: your love, support and loyalty. Being nominated for Best International Streamer is already a blessing, and I will never take your support for granted. No trophy can replace the love you have shown me. We move!”

The award was eventually won by Ashswag, an Indian gaming content creator, YouTuber and Twitch streamer, at the ceremony held in Los Angeles, United States, on Thursday.

Ashswag defeated Peller, another Nigerian streamer Carter Efe, Staryuuki and Young Multi to emerge as the winner of the Best International Streamer category.