Akpabio Dares Amaechi To Prove Alleged 50% NDDC Contract Deductions

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has dared the vice-presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi, to provide evidence backing his claim that he (Akpabio) introduced a 50 per cent deduction from payments to contractors of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)

Naija News reports that Amaechi accused Akpabio of introducing the deductions during a political rally in Bauchi State on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

However, in a statement issued Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio urged Amaechi to identify the contracts, contractors, and payment arrangements involved in the alleged deductions.

“The former governor offered no contract documents, payment records, identifiable transactions or other verifiable particulars to substantiate his accusation,” the statement said.

Eyiboh maintained that political allegations should not be treated as facts without supporting evidence, particularly when they concern public institutions and the management of public funds.

“The questions are straightforward: Which contracts are involved? Which contractors were affected? When were the alleged deductions made? Through what payment arrangements did they occur? What evidence establishes the personal involvement attributed to the President of the Senate?” he asked.

The Senate President’s spokesman said Amaechi should submit any available evidence to the appropriate investigative authorities rather than make accusations at political gatherings.

The statement also drew attention to Amaechi’s record as Rivers State Governor between 2007 and 2015, arguing that his administration’s projects should equally be subjected to public scrutiny.

It specifically mentioned the Port Harcourt monorail project and the Malaria-free Rivers State initiatives, raising questions about public expenditure, project implementation and value for money.

According to Eyiboh, the monorail project attracted controversy over its reported cost, incomplete implementation and failure to deliver the anticipated public transportation service.

He said questions surrounding the project could not be settled through political exchanges but required a proper examination of expenditure, contractual decisions, and outcomes.

“Public accountability does not begin and end with one’s political opponents. It extends to every public official entrusted with resources, authority and responsibility,” he stated.