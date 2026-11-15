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VIDEO: Peller, Jarvis Reveal Gender Of Their Baby

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Jarvis and Peller
Jarvis and Peller

Nigerian TikTok streamer, Habeeb Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, and his wife, Elizabeth Amaduo, also known as Jarvis, have officially revealed that they are expecting a baby boy.

Naija News reports that the couple shared the exciting news on Sunday through a gender-reveal video posted on their respective Instagram pages.

In the video, the pair appear at an elegant outdoor setup featuring a white-themed stage, large “BABY” letter decorations, balloons, and soft lighting amid greenery.

Dressed in matching white outfits, a visibly pregnant Jarvis and Peller were seen standing before a burst of blue smoke and confetti filled the air as guests cheered and celebrated around them.

In the caption accompanying the video, Peller and Jarvis praised God for the child and the beautiful gender-reveal moment.

They wrote, “For so long, we prayed, hoped and dreamed of this beautiful moment. Today, our hearts are filled with a kind of happiness words can never fully explain. God has blessed us with a precious gift, and we can’t wait to hold you in our arms, kiss your little face and show you how much you are loved.

“My child, you may not know it yet, but you are already the reason behind so many smiles, tears of joy and endless prayers. Daddy and Mummy can’t wait to begin this beautiful journey with you.

“Our little blessing, our answered prayer, our greatest joy. We love you already.

“Thank You, Lord, for this precious gift.”

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Fadoju is an Assistant Editor at Naija News, with over a decade of professional news reporting experience. She holds a B.Sc. in Linguistics and Communication from the University of Port Harcourt. She has built a reputation for spotting newsworthy developments and writing engaging, well-structured reports that resonate with readers.
Before joining Naija News in 2022, Rachel worked with various digital and mainstream media organizations, gaining extensive experience in news reporting, editorial production, and storytelling. She can be reached via rachel@naijanews.com

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