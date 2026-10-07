2027: ‘If You Go Near Any Ballot Box Just To Snatch It, You Will Die’ – Apostle Chibuzor Warns

Founder of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, has warned that death awaits any Nigerian youth who snatches ballot boxes during the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Apostle Chibuzor, in a video posted on 𝕏, warned youths against snatching ballot boxes.

According to the cleric, the era of ballot box snatching is over, stressing that the 2027 general elections will not be like previous ones because Nigerians are tired.

Apostle Chibuzor said the children of the politicians are out of the country while their fathers continue to enslave Nigerian youths.

He said, “To all Nigerian youths, in the 2027 election, if you go near any ballot box just to snatch it, you will die.

“The 2027 general elections will no longer be like the previous ones because Nigerians are tired. The era of ballot box snatching is over.

“How long will Nigerians continue to fool themselves and allow politicians to fool them? They have children, and their children are abroad. They should bring their children to snatch ballot boxes for them.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, recently assured Nigerians that adequate measures have been put in place to prevent ballot box snatching and manual manipulation of election results in the 2027 election.

According to him, INEC has implemented robust technological and legal safeguards to ensure the votes of Nigerians count.

Amupitan made the declaration in Abuja when he received the Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, on a courtesy visit to INEC headquarters.

During their discussions, the two men agreed to deepen collaboration on voter education ahead of the 2027 polls.

The INEC chairman said the commission must begin intensive civic engagement immediately, warning that voter apathy and disinformation remain dangerous threats to the integrity of the electoral process.