I Nearly Ran Mad After Getting Married – Ronke Oshodi

Nollywood actress Ronke Oshodi Oke has spoken on the difficult period she experienced during her marriage.

Naija News reports that the thespian revealed that she developed high blood pressure for the first time while she was newly married.

The actress shared the experience during an interview on African A-List, where she reflected on her former marriage and the effect the challenges she faced had on her physical and emotional well-being.

Ronke explained that several problems emerged during the marriage and became increasingly difficult for her to handle.

She made it clear that her former husband did not physically abuse or beat her, but said the difficulties in the relationship still became overwhelming.

According to the actress, the pressure she experienced during that period affected her health.

She said she had never dealt with high blood pressure before getting married, but began experiencing it after becoming a newlywed.

“The problems I faced in my marriage became too difficult for me to handle, and eventually they started affecting my health. My former husband never beat me or physically assaulted me, but there were other issues in the marriage that became overwhelming.

“When I was newlywed, it was the first time I had high blood pressure; it was when I got married that I nearly ran mad. When I got married, many things happened.

“I got to a point where I realized that leaving the marriage was the best decision for my well-being, so I packed my belongings and left because I knew I could no longer continue living in that situation. Leaving the marriage did not make us enemies. We are both alive, our children are alive, and we can still see each other and be happy. My experience did not make me completely lose interest in marriage,” the actress narrated.