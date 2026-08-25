Legendary Yoruba Actor, Alabi Ogundepo Is Dead

Legendary Yoruba actor cum traditional poet, Alabi Ogundepo, passed away at the age of 84.

Naija News learnt that the deceased’s daughter, Dupe Ogundepo-Falana, in a statement signed on behalf of the family, disclosed that the master chanter of Ijala (hunter’s poetry) died on Monday, August 24.

The family described Ogundepo as “a remarkable literary voice whose poetry and writings reflected his deep appreciation of Yoruba culture, tradition, language, history and the human experience.”

They expressed gratitude to the many individuals, institutions, traditional leaders, and literary communities who have reached out with condolences and support.

The family requested privacy and prayers as they mourn their father, adding that the funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Ogundepo was born in Saki, Oyo State and rose to prominence as one of the most distinguished voices in Yoruba oral literature.

His mastery of Ijala chants and his writings reflected a profound appreciation of Yoruba culture, language, and history, making him a revered figure in the preservation of indigenous traditions.

Through his performances and publications, he ensured that his people’s rich heritage remained alive for future generations.

Beyond his artistry, Ogundepo was celebrated as a man of wisdom, dignity, and compassion.

He was a cultural enthusiast, community leader, and mentor whose counsel and friendship touched countless lives. His presence commanded respect, and his words often inspired reflection on the Yorùbá people’s shared heritage.