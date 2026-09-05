Thugs Attack Journalists Returning From APC Rally In Kano

Five journalists and three policemen were reportedly attacked by suspected thugs in Kano State on Saturday shortly after covering an All Progressives Congress (APC) rally.

Naija News reports that the attack occurred behind the City Campus of North West University, Kofar Nassarawa, as the journalists were returning to their office after the programme.

The suspected thugs reportedly smashed the windows of a Radio Nigeria vehicle conveying the journalists and damaged the rear glass of the bus.

One of the journalists with Pyramid Radio in Kano, Yakubu Abubakar Gwagwarwa, confirmed the incident, saying the attackers were armed with machetes and knives.

Gwagwarwa said the vehicle had four Radio Nigeria Pyramid FM staff, a journalist from Guarantee Radio and three policemen who had been given a lift from the stadium.

He said the presence of the security personnel did not stop the attackers from repeatedly hitting the vehicle and smashing its windows.

“In the vehicle were four staff of Radio Nigeria Pyramid FM, a journalist with Guarantee Radio and three policemen we gave a lift from the stadium.

“But even the presence of security personnel inside the vehicle did not prevent the attackers from carrying out the assault.

“They continued to hit the vehicle despite the presence of security personnel and journalists inside. We had to quickly turn back, but they still followed us,” Daily Trust quoted Gwagwarwa as saying.

According to him, the driver sustained injuries during the attack, while some of the journalists were hit by broken glass from the damaged vehicle.

Gwagwarwa, however, said he did not believe the journalists were specifically targeted, describing the incident as more of a random attack.

He added that other people could also have been attacked by the suspected thugs.

The incident happened after the APC had held the Tinubu Support Group rally at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano, where the party also received some political chieftains into its fold.

The police command had not yet issued any statement regarding the development at the time of filing this report, Naija News reports.