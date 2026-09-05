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‘I Apologise, Its A Joke’ – APC Chairman Who Asked Wives To Divorce Their Husband

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By Enioluwa Adeniyi
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Muhammad Gadaka, APC Chairman, Yobe State
Muhammad Gadaka, APC Chairman, Yobe State

Key Takeaways

  • Yobe APC Chairman, Muhammad Gadaka, apologised and withdrew his remark urging women to divorce husbands who stop them from voting APC in 2027 elections.
  • Gadaka made the comment at a political gathering in Nangere Local Government Area, offering to pay dowry and marry women who followed his advice.
  • After a video of the remarks spread on social media and drew backlash, Gadaka said it was a joke from traditional banter and not serious advice.

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe State, Muhammad Gadaka, has apologised over his controversial advice to women to leave husbands who prevent them from supporting the ruling party in the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that Gadaka, who came under criticism after a video containing the remarks circulated on social media, said he regretted the statement and had withdrawn it.

The APC chairman had made the comment while addressing party supporters at a political gathering in Nangere Local Government Area of Yobe State.

During the event, Gadaka reportedly told women that they should seek divorce if their husbands stopped them from voting for the APC.

He also offered to pay the dowry of women who acted on the advice and marry them.

Following the backlash generated by the remarks, Gadaka released another video in which he apologised and said he had not intended to encourage the breakdown of marriages over political differences.

“I withdraw my earlier statement that any woman whose husband prevents her from voting for the APC should end her marriage, and that I would marry her. I apologise to the public; I only said it as a joke,” he said.

Gadaka, however, said his comments had been interpreted outside the context in which they were made.

According to him, the statement arose from a traditional joking relationship between communities and was never intended as serious advice to married women.

He maintained that encouraging divorce was inconsistent with his personal values.

“My statement was just a joke and does not in any way represent the ideals I stand for or intended to encourage divorce among married people,” Gadaka said.

Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Assistant Editor @Naija News, Industrial psychologist, Vocalist, Music Director, Musician. Email: [email protected]

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