You Can’t Hide Behind ‘Technocrat’ Titles To Avoid Political Responsibilities – Yilwatda Warns Political Appointees

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has urged political appointees serving in President Bola Tinubu’s administration to actively support and mobilise for the party.

Naija News reports that Yilwatda made this known on Wednesday in Abuja while receiving members of the Progressive Local Government Chairmen’s Forum, led by the chairman of Chanchaga Local Government Area of Niger State, Mustafa Jibrin.

The APC chairman, who was briefed on the forum’s grassroots mobilisation plans ahead of the 2027 general election, said anyone who did not want to participate in politics should not accept a political appointment in the first place.

According to him, government appointees must not hide under technocrat titles to avoid political responsibilities.

Yilwatda further urged the local government chairmen to monitor the political performance of government appointees in their communities and report those who were failing to support the party at the grassroots.

He said, “You cannot hide behind the claim of being a technocrat to avoid your political responsibilities. If you accept a political appointment, you must also play your role as a politician.

“You know who is delivering politically at the grassroots. An appointee may be performing well in the office, but if they have no political presence in their ward, that is a problem. Anyone who accepts a political appointment must also accept the responsibilities that come with politics.”

Yilwatda stressed that the APC’s success in the 2027 elections would depend on effective grassroots mobilisation rather than administrative performance alone.

He added, “We will give you our full support in your mobilisation efforts. The party will also support the inauguration of your state coordinators and work with you to organise a mass endorsement rally for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in Abuja.”