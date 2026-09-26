Ogun APC Crisis Deepens As Hunye Sues Yayi Over State Of Origin

The crisis within the Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) deepened on Friday as former governorship aspirant, Abayomi Hunye, approached the Federal High Court in Abuja over electoral documents Senator Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, previously submitted.

Naija News reports that Hunye is asking the court to order a judicial review of Adeola’s past statutory declarations and nomination documents submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to determine the state of origin the lawmaker declared in previous elections.

The latest legal action was disclosed in a statement issued in Lagos by Hunye’s media adviser, Femi Oyewole, following a briefing by his lead counsel, Olamide Victor.

Victor stressed that the case was not aimed at disputing Adeola’s claim to Yewa ancestry, but at determining whether his previous declarations in official electoral documents were consistent.

He said, “We are not challenging the indigeneity of Senator Olamilekan Adeola as a Yewa son. What we are bringing before the court is a matter of statutory integrity and constitutional compliance.

“He has held public elective offices for over two decades. What state of origin did he declare under oath in his previous INEC nomination forms when he contested in Lagos State? Was it Ekiti State? Was it Lagos State? Any deliberate inconsistency in documents submitted under oath carries severe legal implications.”

Although the legal team did not make copies of the disputed historical documents available at the briefing, Victor said certified true copies obtained from INEC records would be presented before the court as evidence during the trial.

The suit is the latest development in the political contest between Hunye and Adeola over the APC governorship ticket ahead of the 2027 election in Ogun State.

Responding to questions about his legal standing, Hunye said he was not asking the court to declare him the APC candidate.

Rather, he said, his objective was for the court to examine the party’s nomination process and determine whether it complied with relevant electoral provisions.

Hunye said, “I am not asking the media or the public to declare me the candidate. I am asking the judiciary to look at the process, examine the facts under the Electoral Act, and allow the law to take its proper course.”

He also challenged the Ogun APC State Working Committee’s claim that it suspended him on April 7, 2026, following a petition allegedly originating from his ward in Tube, Ipokia Local Government Area.

The former aspirant said the party’s decision to accept his governorship nomination forms after the alleged suspension raised questions about the claim’s validity.

According to him, he paid ₦50 million for the expression of interest and nomination forms on April 28, three weeks after the date he was allegedly suspended.

He asked, “If I was genuinely suspended on April 7, why did the party accept my ₦50 million payment on April 28? Why was my application processed, and why was I cleared by the screening committee to contest the primary?”

Hunye contested the APC governorship primary held on May 21, where Adeola was declared the winner with 304,055 votes out of 305,287 accredited voters. Hunye was recorded as having scored no votes.

The former aspirant said he subsequently pursued the party’s internal dispute-resolution process by submitting petitions to the APC Governorship Primary Appeal Committee.

He said the committee’s lack of response prompted him to seek judicial intervention.

Hunye also rejected allegations that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, was funding his legal action.

He described the case as an independent effort to challenge what he sees as inconsistencies in the party’s nomination process and to promote compliance with electoral laws.