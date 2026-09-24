Ebiseni Resigns As Afenifere Secretary-General, Joins APC

Sola Ebiseni has resigned as Secretary-General of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, after leaving the Labour Party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Ebiseni, a former Labour Party chieftain and South-West Coordinator of Peter Obi’s Presidential Campaign Council in the 2023 general elections, announced his political move during a meeting with Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, at the Government House in Akure.

He also declared his support for President Bola Tinubu’s second-term bid in the 2027 presidential election.

Explaining his decision, Ebiseni said his support for Tinubu was linked to the argument that the presidency should remain in southern Nigeria for political stability.

“Our declaration today for the President’s second term is in tandem with the views of most Nigerians and political gladiators that the office of the President should still be in southern Nigeria in the interest of the political stability of the federation,” he said.

Ebiseni, who is from the Ilaje coastal area of Ondo State, also pointed to the importance of the coastal road project to his people.

“Politics is local, and as a leader of my Ilaje coastal people of Ondo State, this road is the most significant life-changing project for us, and I am here to join President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for its full implementation, particularly its proper coastal alignment in the state,” he added.

Receiving Ebiseni and his supporters, Governor Aiyedatiwa assured them of full integration into the APC campaign structure across the various elections.

The governor said Ebiseni’s political experience would be useful to the party’s campaign efforts ahead of the 2027 elections.

Aiyedatiwa highlighted Ebiseni’s experience as a former chairman of the old Ilaje-Ese-Odo Local Government and his service as a commissioner in Ondo State.

He also cited Ebiseni’s former position as Secretary-General of Afenifere and his involvement in other socio-political organizations as part of his political experience.