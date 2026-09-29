Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 29th September, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 29th September, 2026.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2027 elections will commence on October 9, 2026.

INEC made this known in a statement on Monday following an assessment visit by its chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, and his team to Kaduna State.

The commission said the visit to the North-West is part of its 2027 General Election readiness assessment.

Speaking in Kaduna, Amupitan directed officials to close operational gaps, strengthen neutrality and ensure that no avoidable weakness undermines the credibility of the forthcoming elections.

Naija News reports that the INEC Chairman gave the charge on Monday in Kaduna at the North-West Zonal Interactive Meeting with Staff and Readiness Assessment for the 2027 General Election.

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has recalled how the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, sent him to persuade the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, Peter Obi, to serve as his running mate in the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Lawal made this known during an interview on Diaspora Digital Media.

Speaking on the events surrounding the opposition coalition and the eventual break-up between Atiku and Peter Obi, Babachir Lawal said the former Vice President had proposed that the ex-governor of Anambra State accept the vice-presidential slot on the ADC platform.

According to him, the plan was for them to serve together for four years and the Constitution will be amended to create a single six-year presidential term, but Peter Obi declined.

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has pledged to reinstate the fuel subsidy after tackling corruption in the country.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi made this known at a town hall meeting organised for the Obi/Kwankwaso presidential ticket in Sokoto on Monday.

Peter Obi said corruption remained the major challenge confronting Nigeria, stressing that his administration, if elected, would tackle it across all sectors.

The former Governor of Anambra State also urged Nigerians to vote for NDC candidates at all levels during the 2027 election, saying it is a collective responsibility to address the country’s recurring challenges.

According to Peter Obi, the NDC is committed to providing politics of care and service to Nigerians.

The African Action Congress (AAC) has instituted a suit against President Bola Tinubu, the National Assembly and the Attorney-General of the Federation over the President’s alleged failure to transmit a written declaration to the National Assembly before embarking on his extended stay in Europe.

Naija News reports that the suit was filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday.

The party is asking the court to determine whether Tinubu breached Section 145(1) of the 1999 Constitution by leaving Nigeria without notifying the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives in writing before proceeding on vacation.

The case, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2358/2026, lists Tinubu, the AGF, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen and the National Assembly as defendants.

The AAC claimed that Tinubu left Nigeria for Europe on August 30 and remained outside the country when the suit was filed.

It is seeking a declaration that Section 145(1) requires the President to transmit a written declaration to the Senate President and House Speaker before proceeding on vacation, regardless of the length of the absence.

The party wants the court to declare that the alleged failure to transmit the declaration was “undemocratic and a gross violation of the Constitution.”

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has declared that African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will never be President.

Naija News reports that Lawal made the statement during an interview with JKD Media Podcast.

Lawal said Atiku is too full of himself, accusing him of wanting to be addressed as “Mr President” even though he had never occupied the position.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) chieftain also compared the length of Atiku’s convoy with that of President Bola Tinubu.

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Monday, visited the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

Naija News reports that the politicians visited the Sultan at his palace in Sokoto State.

According to a statement made available to Naija News by Prince Bashir Adefaka, on behalf of the media team of the Sultan of Sokoto,the NDC flagbearer and his running mate were accompanied on the visit by the party’s Sokoto State governorship candidate, Dr Shamsu Haido, among other party faithful.

According to the Sultan’s media team, the politicians used the visit as an opportunity to discuss matters relating to the country, the forthcoming political activities, and formally inform the Sultan of their aspirations to rule the country and seek his royal blessings.

During the meeting, the Sultan called on politicians and their supporters to conduct their political activities peacefully and responsibly, while respecting one another and protecting the unity of the society.

He stressed that political activities should not become a means of dividing Nigerians or creating hatred, hostility and unnecessary tension among citizens.

Reality TV star Phyna Otabor has reacted to the death of relationship therapist Blessing CEO’s son.

Naija News reports that Phyna during a livestream on Twitch questioned whether the public should accept Blessing CEO’s account of the incident and sympathize with her.

She cited the therapist’s previous history of making claims she considered untrue.

The Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner demanded proof of the reported death, asking Blessing CEO to provide a photograph of the deceased.

Phyna said she was unwilling to offer condolences over a claim she was not convinced was genuine.

Nightlife entertainer Fisayo Olagunju, popularly known as MC Fish, has made some allegations against his estranged wife, actress Anita Joseph.

Naija News reports that MC Fish made the claims in a series of posts on his Instagram story.

According to him, he allegedly took loans and entered into different financial agreements to meet the demands of the lifestyle they were living.

He also rejected claims that Anita was the one who financially supported him throughout their marriage.

The entertainer further alleged that his financial situation became strained because of the expenses he incurred while trying to maintain the lifestyle. He also claimed that Anita had not been able to maintain the same standard of living since their separation.

Botswana has withdrawn from the joint bid with South Africa and Zimbabwe to host the 2028 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), leaving the two countries to continue the hosting process with the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

According to Botswana newspaper Mmegi, via Morocco World News, the decision followed the government’s refusal to provide the financial guarantee required for the bid.

The report attributed the decision to financial constraints and the government’s view that hosting the continental tournament is not currently a priority.

Botswana subsequently failed to submit the required bidding documents before CAF’s September 14, 2026 deadline, unlike South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The Botswana Football Association had previously argued that the financial guarantee was not mandatory at the initial stage of the bidding process. However, the government’s decision ultimately ended Botswana’s involvement in the three-country proposal.

The original bid planned to stage matches in Gaborone and Francistown. The proposal included using Francistown’s existing stadium infrastructure while renovation work continued at the National Stadium in Gaborone.

The arrangement could also have helped reduce travel costs by distributing matches between the two cities.

Roberto Mancini has dismissed allegations surrounding a purported “double contract” during his time as Manchester City manager, saying the matter does not concern him following the club’s finding of guilt over the majority of the financial breaches brought against them.

The 115 charges brought by the Premier League included 14 allegations relating to City’s failure to provide accurate details about player and manager payments between the 2009-2010 and 2017-2018 seasons. The period covered Mancini’s three-and-a-half-year spell in charge, during which he won the FA Cup in 2011 and led Manchester City to their first top-flight title in 44 years in 2012.

Mancini, now Italy manager, was asked about the allegations during a news conference ahead of Monday’s Nations League match against Turkey.