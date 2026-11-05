NDC Releases List, Accuses Abuja Hotels Of Discriminating Against Opposition Parties

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused some hotels in Abuja of discriminating against opposition parties by denying them access to their facilities for political meetings and events.

Naija News reports that the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, made the allegation in a statement on Thursday, claiming that the development was part of an attempt to shrink Nigeria’s democratic space and silence opposition voices.

Director alleged that Rockview Hotel, Abuja, cancelled agreements to host the party’s meetings on two occasions, including its second National Executive Committee meeting scheduled for June 2026.

He said the hotel recently declined another request by the party to use its facilities, allegedly citing an “order from above”.

The NDC spokesman also accused BON Hotel, Wuse, Abuja, of refusing to host one of its meetings despite the party meeting all the conditions stipulated by the hotel.

He further claimed that the unveiling of the party’s National Campaign Council (NCC) was nearly disrupted after the host facility reportedly asked the party to refund its payment at the last minute, saying it was no longer interested in providing the venue.

According to him, the party insisted on using the facility after making payment, eventually securing access to the venue.

Describing the actions as undemocratic, Director called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to allow opposition parties to operate and campaign freely ahead of the 2027 elections.

He also accused the ruling party of instigating violence against opposition parties.

The NDC chieftain also urged Nigerians and supporters of democracy to condemn what he described as the anti-democratic conduct of Rockview and BON hotels.

According to him, Nigerians deserve better.

Below is the full statement.

“The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) is sad to note that the desperate attempt to constrict the democratic space and muzzle the opposition is on the increase.

“The NDC has not just been a target of violent attacks by agents of the ruling and ruinous APC, it has become a soft target of discrimination by hoteliers and the hospitality industry in Abuja.

“On two occasions, Rockview Hotel in Abuja after agreeing to the use of their facilities for our meetings without genuine excuse cancelled the grant in the last minute of negotiation.

“The first time it happened was when at the last minute they rejected our request to hold our 2nd NEC meeting in June, 2026.

“Only recently, they refused our utilization of their facilities for a meeting saying it was order from above.

“Similarly, the BON Hotel, Wuse, Abuja bluntly refused our usage of their facilities for a meeting despite meeting all conditions placed on our path.

“Also, the recent unveiling of our National Campaign Council (NCC) did not happen without drama from the hospitality industry in Abuja.

“At the last minute, our host called the party to refund the payment made, saying they were no longer interested in making their facilities available, perhaps based on threats and orders from above.

“However, our refusal to bulge inevitably compelled them to allow us the usage of the facility we have paid for.

“This is not democracy. The APC should allow all parties to campaign without let or hindrance, and give Nigerians the opportunity to make their choice on who governs them.

“In addition, we implore all well meaning Nigerians and lovers of democracy to call out Rockview and BON Hotel for their anti-people and anti-democratic actions.

“Nigerians deserve better, and NDC is prepared to serve with passion and patriotism.

“A New Nigeria is POssible! We can do it.”