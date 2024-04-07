Dismissed Naval Officer Nabbed For Impersonation, Assault In Lagos

Advertisement

The Lagos State Police have apprehended a former Nigerian Naval officer for impersonation and assaulting citizens under the guise of being an active military personnel.

Naija News reports that the arrest was made after the suspect and his accomplices were caught physically assaulting a hotel worker.

The altercation arose after a client at the hotel, who had hired the suspect, was asked to refrain from smoking in a designated non-smoking area.

According to the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the suspect had been conducting illicit activities by posing as a serving naval officer, despite being dismissed from the Nigerian Navy 24 years ago, in 2000.

Hundeyin revealed that the suspect had been operating a scheme where he charged N20,000 to mobilize his group to physically assault individuals on behalf of his clients.

“The suspect has been dismissed since 2000, but still parades himself as a naval officer,” Hundeyin stated.

The police spokesperson emphasized the severity of the offence, noting that the impersonator had exploited his fabricated military status to intimidate and harm unsuspecting members of the public.

The Lagos State Police are currently preparing to arraign the suspect.

Meanwhile, Hundeyin has stated that the Police have the right to demand drone permits from members of the public.

Hundeyin made the submission in response to a viral video in which some policemen were seen demanding a drone permit from a drone-operating individual on the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge in Lagos State.

He said the Nigerian aviation laws stipulate that a permit must be obtained from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for the operation of drones weighing more than 250 grams anywhere within the country.

The Lagos Police PRO however added that the policemen were wrong to have attempted to extort the drone operator as can be seen in the concluding part of the video.

To this end, he disclosed that the affected officers have been summoned by the Lagos Police Commissioner, Adegoke Fayoade, for disciplinary actions.